Carter had 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-93 loss to the Spurs.

Carter was coming off a career-best 36-point effort in a double-overtime win against the Thunder on Nov. 9, and while he couldn't repeat those figures in this one, he still provided an elite scoring outing. The uptick in his performance was related to the absence of players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, both due to ankle injuries, so while he might be a good streaming option in the short-term, he's not expected to produce like this regularly going forward.