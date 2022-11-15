Carter provided 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to the Hawks.

Carter still posted totals better than his season average in the contest, but he could not replicate the massive stat lines he generated in the previous two. Even so, Carter has established himself as a regular in the rotation and provides a nightly boost on the defensive end of the floor. That has extended to the offensive side of things of late, though that will likely change when more of the Bucks' regulars return. Khris Middleton (wrist) is yet to play this season but should debut soon, while Jrue Holiday has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.