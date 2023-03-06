Carter registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 117-111 victory over the Wizards.

Carter wasn't shy from beyond the arc in this one, where he scored 18 of his 20 points in the win. This marks his first 20-point showing since Feb. 16 and is a reassuring sign for prospective fantasy managers after he was held to nine and three points in his last two matchups. Carter is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last 10 matchups.