Carter is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to left knee soreness.

Considering the Bucks are fresh off of six games in eight days, it's no surprise Carter is dealing with some discomfort in his left knee. Over that stretch, he averaged 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 22.6 minutes. If Carter were to get the night off Sunday, Goran Dragic would likely take over backup point guard duties.