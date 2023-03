Carter provided 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 134-123 win over the Magic.

Carter led all Bucks players from three and finished as one of three players in double figures in scoring while replacing Jrue Holiday (neck) in the starting lineup. Carter has surpassed the 20-point mark in two straight games.