Carter posted nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 loss to the Rockets.

Carter was far from productive Sunday but could be in line for a bump should Khris Middleton (ankle) be forced to miss time. After a nice stretch of games earlier in the season, Carter has fallen off the standard league radar of late. While he isn't a must-add player just yet, he is at least worth considering for anyone in need of assists and steals.