Carter will start at shooting guard Tuesday against the Suns.

The Bucks are missing both Khris Middleton (knee) and Grayson Allen (foot), so Carter and Pat Connaughton will be called upon as replacements on the top unit. Carter could be a solid streaming option for steals while he aims to slow down Devin Booker, but Carter likely won't take on much usage on the offensive end while Milwaukee has both Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo available.