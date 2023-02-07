Carter registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 21 minutes during Monday's 127-108 win over Portland.

Carter came into Monday averaging just 5.0 points on 41.2 percent shooting across 15.3 minutes over his previous four contests, so there was little reason for him to be on any fantasy radars, even as a streamer. However, the fifth-year point guard did well with a bit of an expanded opportunity, finishing as one of two Milwaukee reserves with double-digit scoring and tying for the team lead with three three-pointers. Carter also pulled down five boards and added three assists, a significant improvement over the 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 dimes he had been averaging across his first 18 contests since the calendar turned to 2023.