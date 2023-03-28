Carter finished Monday's 126-117 victory over Detroit with 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 34 minutes.

With Jrue Holiday (personal) not in the lineup, Carter got the start and was one of four Bucks players to top 20 points on the night. The fifth-year guard was coming off a zero-point effort Saturday in 18 minutes against the Nuggets and had scored in double digits just once in the prior seven games, so Carter's fantasy utility depends a great deal on how quickly Holiday returns to the team.