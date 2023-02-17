Carter contributed 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 win over the Bulls.

Carter connected on at least three triples for the fourth time in his past five games, en route to 22 points. With Giannis Antetokounmpo having to exit early due to a wrist injury, Carter was tasked with more responsibility on the offensive end. However, before managers go running to the waiver wire, it should be noted that this was his highest scoring game since early November. He had also not topped 30 minutes in a game since the start of January, meaning this should be viewed as more of an outlier.