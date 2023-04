Carter (knee) is being listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Carter has landed in the injury report with left knee soreness, but it doesn't seem like a severe problem, and he could very well be available off the bench for Tuesday's matchup. Carter is not expected to affect many fantasy decisions with his availability, though, as he's logging just 21.6 minutes per game while averaging 7.6 points and 2.1 assists across his last 10 games.