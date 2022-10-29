Carter provided 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 119-108 victory over the Knicks.

Carter chipped in across the board in the win, continuing what has been a surprising start to the season. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Carter has been able to contribute at least one steal in each of the last four games. His other numbers are far from spectacular, but given his current role, he could have some limited value in deeper formats.