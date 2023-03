Carter will come off the bench for Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Carter drew the starting nod Wednesday with Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined but will rejoin the reserves with Middleton back in action. In his last five bench appearances, Carter has averaged 5.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 18.0 minutes.