Carter tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3PT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 16 minutes in Friday's 144-116 victory over the Jazz.

Carter is consistently seeing 15-to-20 minutes per game off the bench and figures to continue with that role in the rotation going forward. It was his first double-digit scoring effort since March 11. The combo-guard is averaging 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 triples across 19.5 minutes in March.