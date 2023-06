Carter declined his $2.24 million player option for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Carter averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 22.3 minutes across 81 games for Milwaukee in 2022-23. Carter should earn more than his player option on the open market, as he is a good perimeter defender and shot 42.1 percent on 4.2 three-point attempts per game last year.