Carter will come off the bench Friday against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Carter has started every contest for the Bucks this season, posting 9.1 points across 27.5 minutes per game. However, Khris Middleton is making his season debut Friday and will assume his usual spot in the starting five, which shifts Carter to a bench role. Regardless. Middleton is expected to be limited during his first game of the year, so Carter figures to still garner a sizable role as a reserve.