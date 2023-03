Carter will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star reports.

Carter got the start Monday against Detroit in place of Jrue Holiday, but even with Holiday back Wednesday, Carter will remain in the lineup -- this time replacing Khris Middleton (knee). The West Virginia product finished Monday's victory with 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt) and two assists in 34 minutes.