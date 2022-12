Carter will start Saturday's game against the Hornets.

The Bucks' Big 3 are all sidelined, so Carter gets the nod alongside Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez. In games where Carter has seen 30-plus minutes this season, he's averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and a steal in 33.8 minutes.