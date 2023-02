Carter will step into the first five for Thursday's game against Chicago, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Carter will slide into the shooting guard spot alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt. With Pat Connaughton (calf) and Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined, Carter should be in line for a hefty workload Thursday. In 30 appearances with the starters, Carter averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 26.9 minutes.