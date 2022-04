Carter closed with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and five steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 victory over the Bulls.

Milwaukee had 10 steals Wednesday -- with five coming from Carter and four coming from Wesley Matthews. Spearheading the defensive effort, Carter chipped in across the box score and finished with a strong plus-17 during his time on the floor. He's a key component of Milwaukee's bench unit.