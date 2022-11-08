Carter notched two points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 117-98 loss to the Hawks.

While Milwaukee suffered its first loss of the season to the Trae Young-less Hawks, Carter turned in another stellar defensive performance. A newly minted starter this season -- at least while Khris Middleton (wrist) remains out -- Carter is averaging a career-high 24.2 minutes per game. He's not providing much in terms of points (5.3 PPG), rebounds (2.3 RPG) or assists (1.9 APG), though he's adding 1.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.2 threes per game, which gives him some appeal in deeper fantasy leagues.