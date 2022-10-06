Carter produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and three assists in 22 minutes in a 123-113 loss Thursday in a preseason game against Atlanta in Abu Dhabi.

Carter had a great first half, scoring 14 points and going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in just 10 minutes of playing time. He was less productive in the second half and took only one shot in the fourth quarter despite playing eight minutes. The former West Virginia Mountaineer signed a two-year contract with the Bucks in the offseason after latching on with the team midseason last year. He's a career 38.3 percent shooter on threes and can provide solid defense in a backup role.