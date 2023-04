Carter will run with the reserves for Sunday's Game 1 matchup with Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Khris Middleton (knee) and Grayson Allen (ankle) are back, so it's unlikely Carter will be a significant part of the rotation for Game 1. Through 42 games as a reserve, Carter registered averages of 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 triples and 1.8 assists per contest on 40.3 percent shooting.