Bucks' Jock Landale: Another solid showing in win
Landale tallied 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 89-83 win over the Hawks.
Landale was a key contributor once again, this after exploding for 25 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and 10 boards in Friday's summer league opener against the 76ers. Landale's ability to step out beyond the arc while also thriving inside the paint makes him a potentially intriguing fit for Milwaukee. Still, even if he does end up signing a deal with the Bucks, he'd likely have to leapfrog one the Lopez twins in order to crack the regular rotation.
