Ingles ended with 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-107 win over New York.

The Bucks used a barrage of threes late in the game to secure a comeback victory, and Ingles' five buckets from beyond the arc led the club. The 28 minutes were also his biggest workload of the season since returning from a torn ACL in mid-December, as the 35-year-old forward shows signs of regaining his pre-injury form.