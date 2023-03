Ingles (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Ingles will appear in the first game of the Bucks' Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back, but he was initially questionable due to load management, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he sits out Thursday against the Celtics. Ingles could see more playmaking duties Wednesday with Khris Middleton (knee) sidelined.