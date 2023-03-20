Ingles finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Sunday's 118-111 win over the Raptors.

Considering that Ingles tore his ACL last February and turned 35 years old in October, expectations for the veteran wing were rightfully tempered heading into the season. However, since he was cleared to make his season debut Dec. 19, Ingles has emerged as arguably the most important bench piece for Milwaukee with the exception of Bobby Portis. Though he doesn't get enough usage or minutes to warrant a permanent roster spot outside of 14-team leagues or deeper, Ingles' averages of 3.8 assists and 2.9 three-pointers per game thus far in March make him a useful enough streaming option for both categories, particularly on occasions when the Bucks are missing one of their top top three playmakers (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday).