Ingles closed with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 139-117 win over the Magic.

Ingles' efficient scoring helped him record his second-highest points total of the season Wednesday. The veteran forward is averaging 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.