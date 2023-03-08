Ingles closed with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 134-123 victory over the Magic.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) and Jrue Holiday (neck) sidelined, Ingles provided a much-needed offensive boost. He scored in double figures for the third time over his past four appearances and dished out at least six assists for just the fifth time this season. Over his last 10 games, Ingles is averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists with 47/39/75 shooting spilts.