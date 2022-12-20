Ingles (knee) played 15 minutes and finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in Monday's 128-119 win over the Pelicans.

Making his Bucks debut and playing in his first NBA game since Jan. 30, 2022, Ingles looked rusty in his return from a torn ACL. He recorded more turnovers (three) than any other statistic and came up empty from behind the three-point line, but the Bucks are hopeful he'll get comfortable over the next several games and emerge as a reliable rotation player. However, Ingles is unlikely to regularly surpass 25 minutes now that he's healthy again, making him unworthy of a pickup outside of deeper fantasy leagues.