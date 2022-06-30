Ingles (knee) and the Bucks agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year, $6.5 million contract, Mike Scotto of HoopsHype reports.

Ingles technically finished last season in Portland, though he never played for the Blazers after tearing his ACL in early February while he was still a member of the Jazz. An unrestricted free agent this summer, Ingles will join the Bucks via the taxpayer midlevel exception -- an impressive get for a soon-to-be-35-year-old who will likely miss a decent chunk of the 2022-23 campaign. Ingles underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in late February, but at this point he's without any sort of firm timetable. Once he returns, Ingles figures to fill a key depth role as a shooter and ball-handler off the bench for coach Mike Budenholzer.