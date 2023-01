Ingles will sit out Monday's game against the Pacers for left knee injury management.

Ingles isn't believed to have suffered a setback with his surgically repaired knee since making his season debut Dec. 19; instead, his absence Monday is likely related to the fact that the Bucks are opening a three-game week with a back-to-back set. Ingles should be back in action Tuesday against the Raptors and isn't likely to face any restrictions.