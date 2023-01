Ingles recorded 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 win over Toronto.

Ingles (knee) returned to the lineup after sitting out Monday due to rest, leading the bench with 15 points and leading the team in assists while setting a season-high rebounding mark. Ingles has posted at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds in two games this year.