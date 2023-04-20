Ingles closed with 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 win over the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Ingles caught fire from deep in the dominant Game 2 win, registering five triples. Along with teammate Pat Connaughton (6-10 3pt), the eight-year vet led the way from deep and helped the Bucks tie the NBA record for 3-point baskets in a playoff game. If All-Star teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) remains out for Game 3, the Bucks will hope that Ingles can once again provide a spark on the offensive end.