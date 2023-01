Ingles will miss Wednesday's game versus the Raptors for return to conditioning purposes, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingles is essentially getting a rest night in the first back-to-back the Bucks have played since making his season debut. Given the significant nature of the injury -- a torn ACL -- he's returning from, it wouldn't be surprising if Ingles sits out one game of back-to-backs for a while. He figures to be back in action Friday against the Hornets.