Ingles (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors.

Ingles got a rest in the front end of the back-to-back set Monday as he gets back in the flow following a major knee injury. He likely won't play in back-to-backs for a while, but he's set to return to action Tuesday after getting Monday's contest off. The veteran is still getting his sea legs under him, posting career-low marks of 34.7 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from deep through his first 12 appearances.