Ingles recorded eight points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 124-115 victory over Charlotte.

Ingles didn't offer a lot in the win, scoring single digits for the sixth straight game. Although he has been able to earn a regular spot in the rotation, he typically sees no more than about 25 minutes on any given night. He can be used for streaming purposes, especially on low-volume nights, by anyone in need of either points or threes. In terms of long-term value, those days have come and gone.