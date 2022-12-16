Ingles (knee) is setting Monday's game against the Pelicans as the target date for his season debut, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Bucks just need to see Ingles go through a final 5-on-5 workout Saturday before clearing him to make his team and 2022-23 debut. The veteran tore his ACL last season after appearing in 45 games and averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 24.9 minutes. That's probably the ceiling for his production in Milwaukee, as he'll presumably compete with Pat Connaughton, George Hill and Wesley Matthews for minutes off the bench. Expect Ingles to be on a minutes limit out of the gate.