Ingles has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Kings due to left knee injury management.

Ingles has appeared in 12 straight games and is averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.4 minutes during that stretch, but the veteran forward will take the first night of a back-to-back set off to rest his knee. It's unclear if he'll be able to suit up for the second half Tuesday in Phoenix. In the meantime, Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder and Wesley Matthews, who's expected to return from a nine-game absence due to a calf strain, are candidates for increased playing time versus Sacramento.