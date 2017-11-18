Bucks' Joel Bolomboy: At Bucks' shootaround Saturday
Bolomboy was present for the Bucks' morning shootaround in advance of Saturday's game against the Mavericks and can be presumed active, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With both Matthew Dellavedova (knee) and Mirza Teletovic (knee) out Saturday, the Bucks have opted to bring Gary Payton and Bolomboy to shootaround, likely to prep them to play if needed. If Bolomboy touches the floor, it would be the first time at the NBA level this season.
More News
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...