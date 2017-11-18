Bolomboy was present for the Bucks' morning shootaround in advance of Saturday's game against the Mavericks and can be presumed active, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With both Matthew Dellavedova (knee) and Mirza Teletovic (knee) out Saturday, the Bucks have opted to bring Gary Payton and Bolomboy to shootaround, likely to prep them to play if needed. If Bolomboy touches the floor, it would be the first time at the NBA level this season.