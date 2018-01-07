Bolomboy will be converted to a standard NBA contract.

Bolomboy was given a two-way deal by the Bucks at the start of the season, but will now be converted to a regular contract after showing plenty of promise in the G-League. In nine games with the Bucks' G-League affiliate, Bolomboy has averaged 15.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 32.2 minutes. Despite being given a regular contract, Bolomboy will still likely find minutes hard to come by and is not someone to target for fantasy purposes. With Bolomboy getting this new contract, DeAndre Liggins will be waived, while Xavier Munford will be given Bolomboy's previous two-way deal.