Bucks' John Henson: Back in action Friday

Henson (hamstring) will play in Friday's game against the Heat.

Henson was held out of Tuesday's win over the Knicks due to a sore right hamstring, but it looks like he's no longer dealing with any pain after participating in shootaround Friday morning. With Henson's return to the lineup, Thon Maker, who started at center Tuesday, will likely return to the bench, while Mason Plumlee should see his minutes as a reserve reduced.