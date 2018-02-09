Bucks' John Henson: Back in action Friday
Henson (hamstring) will play in Friday's game against the Heat.
Henson was held out of Tuesday's win over the Knicks due to a sore right hamstring, but it looks like he's no longer dealing with any pain after participating in shootaround Friday morning. With Henson's return to the lineup, Thon Maker, who started at center Tuesday, will likely return to the bench, while Mason Plumlee should see his minutes as a reserve reduced.
More News
-
Bucks' John Henson: Listed as out on game notes•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Underwhelms in Friday's victory•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Pours in 14 points in defeat•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Double-doubles versus Brooklyn•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...