Bucks' John Henson: Big double-double in Sunday's win

Henson scored 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 win over the Nets.

The points are boards were both season highs for Henson, who recorded his eighth double-double of the season -- five of which have come in the last 15 games. His playing time and production are both trending up, and the big man is averaging 10.9 points, 8.3 boards and 1.4 blocks over that 15-game stretch, numbers worthy of a roster spot in many fantasy formats.