Bucks' John Henson: Blocks two shots Sunday

Henson had nine points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 preseason victory over the Timberwolves.

Henson saw some additional run with both Thon Maker (knee) and Ersan Ilyasova (hamstring) on the sidelines. He did what he does, recording a pair of blocks to go with nine points. Henson is going to struggle to be an every night part of the rotation this season and was even outplayed by Christian Wood in this one despite the additional playing time. Henson is not worth a look in basically any league.