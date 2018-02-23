Bucks' John Henson: Cleared to play Friday
Henson (hamstring) will be available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Craig Coshun of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
As expected given his probable tag, Henson will be good to go Friday after missing three straight contests heading into the All-Star break. With Henson's return, Thon Maker is expected to move back to a role off the bench, where he will share reserve frontcourt minutes with Tyler Zeller (illness), who was also cleared to play Friday.
