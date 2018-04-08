Bucks' John Henson: Collects 12 rebounds Saturday
Henson tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's 115-102 win over the Knicks.
Henson got over 30 minutes for the first time in five contests and made the most of it, posting his tenth double-double this season. Henson could be more of a focal point in the paint depending on who the Bucks match up with in the postseason, but he will certainly be utilized for his rim-protecting capabilities.
