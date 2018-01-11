Bucks' John Henson: Collects double-double Wednesday

Henson contributed 14 points (7-11 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 victory over the Magic.

Henson posted his fourth double-double of the season, and although he had no attempts from the charity stripe, his efficiency on the court led him to a solid double-digit point total Wednesday night. He has now double-doubled in two of the past three games and has averaged 11.7 points over the past 10 games, so Henson warrants some attention due to his recent offensive success to go along with his rebounding ability.