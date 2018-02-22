Bucks' John Henson: Completes light practice Wednesday

Henson (hamstring) was able to go through a light practice Wednesday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Henson sat out the final three games prior to the All-Star break with a hamstring injury, but the added time off appears to have helped him progress in his recovery. He was able to participate in a light practice Wednesday, though Henson did admit he was going to test it out again during Thursday's session in what is expected to be a slightly more intense workout. All that said, Henson can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors until more information is provided.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories