Bucks' John Henson: Completes light practice Wednesday

Henson (hamstring) was able to go through a light practice Wednesday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Henson sat out the final three games prior to the All-Star break with a hamstring injury, but the added time off appears to have helped him progress in his recovery. He was able to participate in a light practice Wednesday, though Henson did admit he was going to test it out again during Thursday's session in what is expected to be a slightly more intense workout. All that said, Henson can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors until more information is provided.