Bucks' John Henson: Double-doubles versus Brooklyn
Henson accrued 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in a 116-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
Henson has really seen his role increase since the opening month, as he's playing 26 minutes per game since then. The numbers justify the minutes too, as he's averaging 9.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game since the opening month. Those are easily the best numbers of his career, as entering the starting lineup has done wonders for the 27-year-old.
