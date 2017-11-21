Bucks' John Henson: Double-doubles with 10 boards in loss

Henson scored 10 points (5-8 FG) while adding 10 rebounds, two assist and two blocked shots in 26 minutes during Monday's 99-88 loss to the Wizards.

Since Greg Monroe's departure to Phoenix, Henson was averaging 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks coming into Monday's game. While the Bucks had initally foseen a center-by-committee approach with Henson and Thon Maker, Henson has been the clear prerence, logging eight more minutes per game than Maker since November 7.